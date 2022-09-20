In the most recent wave of combat near nuclear plants that has sparked worries of a radiation emergency, Kyiv accused Russia of targeting Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear plant in the country’s war-torn south.

In the meantime, the Kremlin flatly denied allegations that its troops had committed mass murder in freshly taken territory in eastern Ukraine and said Kiev’s assertions that it had found mass graves were untrue.

Energoatom, the nuclear energy agency of Ukraine, said that the Russian army “carried out a missile attack” on the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant’s industrial site, resulting in a “powerful explosion” about 300 metres (985 feet) from the reactors Fortunately, no one on the workforce of the power plant was wounded, according to Energoatom.

Attacks near Ukrainian nuclear facilities have prompted calls for the demilitarisation of the vicinity from Ukraine and its Western allies.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear station in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied region, which houses Europe’s largest nuclear facility, has drawn attention due to tit-for-tat allegations of attacks.

The strike broke more than 100 windows in the power station’s headquarters, but the agency, which published pictures of the shattered glass surrounding blown-out frames, said that the reactors were still functioning smoothly.

Fighting broke out early on in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in late February and was centred on the northern region of Chernobyl, where an explosion in 1986 had contaminated large portions of the area.

President Volodymyr attributed the attack on Monday in the southern Mykolaiv region to Russia, saying it led to a brief power loss at the complex.