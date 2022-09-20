For the first time since 2005, England will visit Pakistan for a seven-match Twenty20 International series starting on Tuesday in Karachi, and Pakistan’s legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas has welcomed their coming.

Zaheer, who recently made a full recovery from significant health issues, from London that it gave him tremendous satisfaction to see England visit Pakistan after 17 years and he hopes the series will be well-liked by the viewers.

The 75-year-old claimed to have serious kidney problems and to have just recently been discharged from the hospital.

Zaheer continued by praising Pakistan’s recent showing in the shorter form of the game and expressing confidence that Babar Azam’s team would benefit from playing at home against a team that includes a lot of new players like England.

England’s skipper Jos Buttler is doubtful for the opening few games of the series. Zaheer stated, “Buttler is one of the best T20 players, and England will miss him because their list is filled with players who have never played for their country.”