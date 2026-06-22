LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday, defending his political legacy and stating that he had steadied the United Kingdom’s economy and restored his party from the brink of ruin during his tenure.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer confirmed he had already updated the British monarch on his decision. “I contacted King Charles this morning,” Starmer said, adding that taking the oath of office as prime minister had been the most significant moment of his life.

Reflecting on his political career, Starmer pointed to his leadership of the governing Labour Party, which he took over during a period of severe internal fracturing and financial distress.

“Six years ago, I took over the leadership of the Labour Party when it was effectively bankrupt,” Starmer said. “We rebuilt our party, and we restored our national economy. Under my leadership, Britain has progressed.”

Starmer’s resignation follows mounting political pressures, yet the outgoing prime minister urged patience regarding his policy outcomes, noting that structural national turnarounds do not happen immediately.

“Changes do not happen overnight; they require time,” Starmer said. “I have done my absolute best to fulfill the promises I made. I have always worked for Britain, and the welfare of the public remained my utmost priority.”

During his televised address, Starmer highlighted his administration’s economic and foreign policy record over the last two years, asserting that his cabinet had successfully stabilized the financial markets and fortified ties with international allies.

“I strengthened the economy within two years and reinforced our relationships with allies,” he added.