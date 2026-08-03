US President Donald Trump has once again hinted at talks and accused Iran of duplicity, according to the World News Agency.

According to the World News Agency, President Donald Trump said in a threatening tone that the US naval blockade against Iran will continue until Iran makes a deal or completely disarms.

In a long statement released on the social media platform Truth Social, the US President once again emphasized that Iran will not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons under any circumstances.

President Trump called the Iranian leadership incredibly duplicitous, saying that Iran, on the one hand, requests meetings and negotiations, while on the other hand, publicly claims that there are no talks with the US and that it is only in contact with Oman.

He added that Iranian leaders themselves request negotiations, and according to some people, they even make these pleas, but when negotiations begin and further meetings are scheduled, they openly say that there are no negotiations with the United States. History

In his statement, President Trump also rejected Iran’s claim that it has complete control over the Strait of Hormuz. He said that in fact, the Strait of Hormuz is under the complete control of the US Navy.

He added that some people also call it the American “Wall of Steel” and nothing going to Iran can pass through it without the permission of the US.

The US President said that whether Iran admits it or not, the two countries are discussing a solution to a problem that, according to him, Iran has created for the past several decades.

At the end of his statement, he once again categorically stated that Iran will never obtain nuclear weapons.

It should be noted that President Trump’s statement came at a time when Iran denied reports of direct negotiations with the United States, saying that discussions are currently ongoing only with Oman on certain issues.