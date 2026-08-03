Talat Hussain, Shahadat Awan, Ahmed Owais, and Anjum Aqeel discussed economic instability, political polarization, and allegations of rigging in the Azad Kashmir elections.

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi, while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said Pakistan has achieved a lot, we gave India the worst defeat, Pakistan played a mediating role in the US-Iran deal, poverty is increasing in the country, corruption was growing from the beginning, the country’s internal problems are increasing, new provinces are to be formed, I had said that there will be a PPP government in Gilgit-Baltistan, I had said that PML-N will rule in Azad Kashmir elections, Field Marshals are playing an important role day and night for the development of the country, elections have never been fair in the country.

Legal expert Talat Hussain said Mohsin Naqvi’s statement is surprising, we all have to play our part for the betterment of the country, we want provinces to be formed.

Leader PPP Shahadat Awan said Niazi Sahib, you have a huge role in the media, we had to face many problems while drafting the Constitution of Pakistan, inflation is increasing rapidly in the country, the government never talked about reducing inflation, PPP is a pro-democratic party, PPP comes because of people’s votes, provinces have created Pakistan, the solution of provinces exists in the Constitution of Pakistan, two-thirds majority in assembly required to form provinces, Shah Mehmood Qureshi made constitutional efforts for South Punjab, the decision to form provinces should be taken by the people, the nation wants results, not statements from ministers, government is not on the same page, PPP is running according to the constitution and law, PPP follows policy, they talk and stick to it, nothing should be outside the constitution, don’t put the people behind red lights, if you want, create provinces, they are creating noise to divert people’s attention, Mohsin Naqvi has said that this system has failed, who should conduct the local elections in Islamabad, the public is aware, they will never listen to your words, historic rigging has taken place in Azad Kashmir elections, our mandate was stolen in the Azad Kashmir elections, despite our request to the Election Commissioner, we were not heard, our campuses were demolished in Azad Kashmir elections, PML-N has made a series of attacks.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Ahmed Owais said the constitution is not being implemented in the country, how will these provinces be formed, if the law is implemented, all problems will be solved, business in the country has been destroyed, there is not a single drop of investment happening in Pakistan, poverty is increasing day by day in the country, corruption is increasing day by day, we all have to think for the betterment of the country, business people are not coming to the country, we will not support them in creating new provinces, they are talking when the constitution is not being implemented, the country is not being managed by them, PPP’s allegations in Azad Kashmir elections are correct, we should play a role in improving the system.

MNA Muslim League-N Anjum Aqeel said all parties are united for the country, the country is on the path of development, the country is facing internal problems, hopefully, we will overcome all these problems soon, Pakistan’s external situation is completely fine, Pakistan has very good relations with neighboring countries, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has spoken with emotion, new provinces will be formed by taking all parties into confidence, PML-N has worked hard in Azad Kashmir elections, PML-N had worked hard in Gilgit-Baltistan as well, PPP is making baseless allegations against PML-N.