ISLAMABAD : Eleven Pakistani businesses have been selected for the 2026 cohort of Climate Finance Accelerator (CFA) Pakistan, a UK-funded programme helping climate-focused businesses access investment and scale solutions that support Pakistan’s low-carbon transition. The programme has supported more than 230 projects globally, unlocking over US$500 million in investment to date, including up to US$40 million in Pakistan.

The businesses were selected for their potential to deliver climate impact while supporting Pakistan’s low-carbon transition across energy, transport, waste and circular economy, agriculture, buildings and construction, and financial inclusion.

The programme forms part of the UK’s wider support for climate resilience, green growth and private sector investment in Pakistan.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said:

“Pakistan is highly vulnerable to climate change, but it also has the talent and ideas to lead climate innovation. Through the Climate Finance Accelerator, the UK is helping promising Pakistani businesses turn ambition into investment – backing jobs, growth and a cleaner, more resilient future.”

Each business will receive up to five months of group and one-to-one support from financial, technical and gender equality, disability and inclusion experts to help increase their chances of securing investment. They will also pitch their projects at an event for climate investors to be held in October 2026, building their network of potential financiers and receiving tailored technical feedback.

Since launching in 2022, CFA Pakistan has supported 22 projects towards commercial deal-making, mobilising around US$40 million in investment, including for Davaam Life, Shams Power, Concept Loop and National Foods.

The selected businesses are: Go Seed IT Pvt. Ltd., Biowaste Energy Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Bioenergy Solution Pvt. Ltd., A.S. Enterprises, Trash It, Sahara Recycling Pvt. Ltd., Waste Busters Pvt. Ltd. / EnterTech Labs Pvt., EcoEdge AI, Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service Limited, Buscaro Technologies Holding PTE LIMITED, and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance.

Vardah Malik, Team Lead at Climate Finance Accelerator said:

“We are delighted to welcome the first cohort of the Climate Finance Accelerator (CFA) Pakistan. The selected businesses showcase the depth of climate innovation emerging across the country and represent a strong mix of startups and growth-stage enterprises operating in sectors critical to Pakistan’s sustainable development and climate transition. Through tailored technical assistance on finance, climate and environmental management, and GEDSI, we will support these companies in strengthening their investment readiness and scaling their impact. We are grateful for the support of the UK Government in helping unlock opportunities for innovative businesses that can drive both economic growth and climate action in Pakistan.”