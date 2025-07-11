Islamabad()The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has assured Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi of its commitment to easing the process for issuing work visas to Pakistani citizens. During his special visit, Minister Naqvi was warmly received at the UAE Ministry of Interior, where he was accorded a guard of honour and introduced to senior Emirati officials, reflecting the strength of bilateral ties.

Naqvi later met with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders discussed the visa challenges faced by Pakistani nationals, agreeing to implement necessary steps to ease the process, particularly in the work visa category.

The meeting also focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in security, counter-narcotics, anti-smuggling operations, and combating illegal immigration, with emphasis on the exchange of modern technology.

Both ministers reiterated their commitment to strengthening historical ties between the two brotherly nations and agreed to expand cooperation across multiple sectors.

They also exchanged views on the regional security landscape and emphasised the need to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies to confront emerging security challenges.

Naqvi appreciated the UAE’s assurances and remarked that Pakistanis regard the UAE as a valuable brotherly nation. He noted that a large number of Pakistani expatriates are contributing significantly to the UAE economy, and easing visa restrictions will offer much-needed relief and economic opportunities.