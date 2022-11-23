LAHORE: On Wednesday in Lahore, a collision between a bike and a tractor claimed the lives of two thieves and a civilian.

According to a Dolphin Force spokesperson, three armed robbers were attempting to flee after robberies in the nearby towns of Tajpura, Fateh Garh, and Mughalpura. When dolphin officials on patrol motioned the three men riding bikes to stop out of suspicion, the men began firing instead of cooperating with them.

The Dolphin staff continued to pursue them, but the robbers were travelling at a fast rate of speed, and the bike crashed into an inoperative tractor. As a result, two thieves perished there and then another was hurt.

In addition, another person was hurt and a man who was pulling the tractor that became stuck on the road died. The robbers’ belongings were seized, including smartphones, wristwatches, money, and guns.