Fawad Chaudhry, the head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said that the England cricket team will enjoy the opening game of the three-match Test series in Rawalpindi since “PTI protests are all family events.”

A top PTI official told the media that the ongoing “Haqeeqi Azadi March,” which would arrive in Rawalpindi on November 25, will not interfere with the historic Test match.It is important to note that, despite the uncertainty in the twin cities last week, the cricket board remained to the original timetable, preventing the first Test match from being moved to National Stadium.

The former federal minister continued by expressing their delight at hosting the visiting delegation in Pakistan. They may join PTI in speaking out against Pakistan’s imported government, he joked.

Yesterday in Lahore, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board met with the former captain, Imran Khan, and asked him not to interfere in the Test match between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan gave Ramiz Raja his word that the long march wouldn’t interfere with the Test series’ schedule in response to his request. Additionally, he gave orders to his party members to attend to PCB’s request.