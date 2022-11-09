DERA ISMAIL KHAN: In the Wednesday attack on the Zaghzai police station in South Waziristan’s Barmal region, militants armed with rocket launchers and grenades killed two officers and injured two more.

In South Waziristan’s Barmal district, Zaghzai police station came under attack in the middle of the night by unknown gunmen, according to details. Two police officers lost their lives in the incident, and two more were hurt.

Police reports claim that in addition to Hameedullah and Farmanullah, who were killed, a police car was also set on fire by the attackers, and they also stole a car while leaving with weapons from the government.