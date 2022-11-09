The future of President Joe Biden’s plan and the power of Congress will be decided by the outcome of Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) election, which will be closely watched in Washington.A victory for the Republicans could open the door for Donald Trump to make another run for the White House. After a campaign fought primarily on economic issues, Trump went back to his playbook of broadcasting flimsy allegations of fraud.

Biden has warned that Republicans pose a grave threat to democracy with more than half of their candidates echoing Trump’s bogus accusations of election fraud in 2020. His party’s Democrats face a difficult uphill battle to hold on to the House of Representatives and the Senate.

A whole picture may not be accessible for days or perhaps weeks due to razor-thin margins in crucial elections, which will likely lead to contentious challenges.In his closing remarks, Biden warned that when a Trump-tinted Supreme Court repealed the right to choose, the Democrats would protect retirement, health care, and the choice to have an abortion.

“Everything is on the ballot. It’s vital too to participate in this election, “The 79-year-old Biden tweeted in an effort to mobilise voters just before the election.However, the president’s party typically loses seats in midterm elections, and Biden’s favorability numbers are currently in the low 40s, with Republicans heavily criticising him over crime and persistently high inflation.

All eyes will be on a few closely contested Senate races, including those in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Ohio. One seat could change the makeup of the Senate, which is currently evenly divided and is only controlled by Democrats thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote.