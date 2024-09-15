Islamabad: Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Barrister Gohar has said that two of our members have disappeared.

A special committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Khurshid Shah, in which opposition leader Umar Ayub and Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar also participated. After the meeting, Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf, Barrister Gohar, while talking to the media, said that there was an in-camera discussion in the committee, there is an amendment of the darkness of the night, which is being done in the darkness of the night, the government has not shared the bill with us even today. Attempts are being made to weaken the judiciary, the government has not said that voting is to be held today.

None of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s suggestions were implemented, we only listened and did not give any suggestions, the meeting is about to start but no one has the bill. Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar said that on September 2, we had issued instructions to our MPs regarding voting, we have also submitted the complete file of the copy of our instructions to the Speaker’s office. He further said that our two MLAs are not in contact, the special committee has been informed about the disappearance of the two MLAs, all our MLAs are in contact except these two, we have pointed out that two of our MLAs have gone missing.