Islamabad: The government has announced a major reduction in the prices of petroleum products, the prices will be applicable from 12 midnight. The price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 10 and the price of high speed diesel has been reduced by Rs 13 6 paise. The price of light diesel has been reduced by Rs 11 15 while the price of kerosene has been reduced by Rs 11 15 paise.
