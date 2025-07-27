KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two fishermen– son and father- drowned and four others were missing when their boat capsized in sea near the shore of Gwadar, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.All the six fishermen belonged to Karachi and went to Gwadar for fishing. The body of a drowned person has been found, whereas efforts were on to retrieve the body of other drowned person.

The whereabouts of other missing persons were unknown till filing of this report. Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum has appealed to the federal and provincial governments to issue directives for expediting the rescue operation for the missing fishermen.The fishermen were the residents of Machar Colony, Ibrahim Haidery and Ali Akbar Shah Ghot. Area people gathered outside their residents to express solidarity with their families and are praying for the safe return of the missing people.In Liaquatpur, a man was dead and two were injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The dead and the injured were admitted to hospital. Having being informed, police reached the accident site and started investigation.