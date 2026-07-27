Protest is everyone’s right, no one can stop it: Humayun Mohmand, The Election Commission should not have held the Azad Kashmir elections in three phases: Kanwar Dilshad, We ran buses at a loss for the sake of the country: Malik Shahzad Awan.

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi, while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said today is election day in Azad Kashmir, my heart is troubled by the elections in Azad Kashmir, no fair elections have been held since 1970.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Humayun Mohmand said we did not participate in the Azad Kashmir elections at the behest of the people, this election is a complete fraud, our mandate was snatched away in the last election, Azad Jammu and Kashmir is part of Pakistan, they have sent buses to Kashmir, protest is everyone’s right, no one can stop it, I went to meet the founder of Adiala many times, they are not meeting the founder, law is not being implemented, the rich in the country are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer, how will the country run in such a situation, the country is not running without them, inflation is on the rise in the country, the 2018 elections were rigged, we should forget the mistakes of the past and move forward, we want transparent elections in the country, Pakistan cannot move forward if there are no transparent elections, this is the form 47 government, wrong decisions are causing great harm to the country, why can’t we meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman, if Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari can meet, then why can’t we meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman, there is a lot of negative politics going on in the country, there should be no such politics in the country.

Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad said Azad Jammu and Kashmir is a small province, they are holding elections in Azad Kashmir in three parts, there was no justification for holding elections in three phases, the Election Commission should not have held the Azad Kashmir elections in three phases, such elections will affect Mirpur and other districts, there were clashes between PML-N and PPP today, PPP-PML-N alliance looks difficult in the federal government, PML-N and PPP are accusing each other, this election has become a joke, a lot of money is being spent, Maryam Nawaz has sent ten buses to Azad Kashmir, they are violating the code of conduct, an atmosphere of chaos is prevailing in Azad Kashmir, elections are still being held in Azad Kashmir on the old system, in the elections held in Azad Kashmir in 1975, one percent of the votes were cast, people’s enthusiasm not seen in Azad Kashmir elections, there have never been fair elections in the country, the Returning Officer has a lot of power.

President Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance Malik Shahzad Awan said we reject the daily increase in petrol prices, the government should announce a reduction in toll tax and withholding tax, people are being greatly affected by such decisions, if our demands are not met, we will call for nationwide protests, the government is not implementing its decisions, we ran buses at a loss for the sake of the country, the government is dropping petrol bombs on the people every day.