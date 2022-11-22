Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, announced on Monday that the social media giant is delaying the resumption of its blue check membership service, deviating from his earlier preliminary timetable to do so. Holding off on the relaunch of Blue Verified until there is a high level of confidence that imitation will stop, Musk wrote in a tweet.

For companies, a different colour check will likely be used than for individuals.Before, only verified accounts of public figures including journalists, legislators, and well-known people could display the coveted blue check mark.

But earlier this month, Twitter launched a membership option that is available to anyone willing to pay in order to increase revenue as Musk battles to keep advertisers.Due to the proliferation of bogus accounts, Twitter stopped the recently introduced $8 blue check membership service and indicated that it would resume on November 29.

Musk noted in a tweet that the 1.6 million new users on Twitter during the past week were “another all-time high.”As they adjust to the new leader, Twitter advertisers, including major corporations like General Motors, Mondelez International, and Volkswagen AG, have suspended their campaigns.

Additionally, it is believed that hundreds of Twitter staff members left last week after Musk gave them until Thursday to sign up for “long hours at high intensity” or go.