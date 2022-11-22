ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, will fly to Turkey on a three-day trip. His visit’s schedule has also been released. The PM’s official visit is expected to begin on Thursday, November 24. According to government sources, the Prime Minister will meet with the Turkish government during the tour. Bilateral trade problems will also be covered in these discussions.

While engaging with the Turkish business community, the prime minister will also meet with his Turkish counterpart. In addition, the PM will have important meetings before flying to Turkey.The Prime Minister will take part in the landing ceremony of the ship that was prepared with Turkish and Pakistani assistance.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the frigate built with the help of the Pakistani and Turkish navies during his visit to Turkey, according to diplomatic sources. The PM Shehbaz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will perform the joint inauguration.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had received an invitation from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to visit Turkey. Shehbaz travelled to Istanbul for the first time as prime minister on May 31. There, he visited Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and had delegation-level discussions.

At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, he was warmly welcomed by key government and diplomatic officials, including Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.On his first visit to Turkiye, the prime minister was saluted by a well-dressed contingent of the Turkish Army.

While on his recent journey, PM Shehbaz visited Egypt and attended the Climate Change Summit. The PM later made a special trip to London. The premier met with Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), multiple times when he was in London, during which time important political problems were discussed.