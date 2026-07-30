Pakistan’s engagement with the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) programme has gained renewed momentum at a time when regional trade and economic integration are becoming increasingly important for sustainable growth. Recent meeting between the CAREC Secretariat and Federal Minister for the Commerce Jam Kamal Khan highlighted several initiatives that could significantly enhance Pakistan’s role as a regional trade and transit hub. While these developments are encouraging and their ultimate success will depend on effective implementation rather than ambitious announcements alone.

Among most promising developments is the Asian Development Bank’s expected approval of a Border Connectivity and Logistics Upgrade Facility. Pakistan has long struggled with outdated border infrastructure, cumbersome customs procedures and inefficient logistics that increase cost of doing business. Modernizing border crossings and improving transport networks could reduce delays, facilitate smoother trade flows and strengthen Pakistan’s competitiveness in the regional markets. Better infrastructure is not merely a matter of convenience; it is a prerequisite for attracting investment and integrating into regional and global value chains.

Equally significant is Pakistan’s active participation in the Regional Trade and Investment Facilitation Partnership (CARIF), which is entering its operational phase. By promoting trade facilitation, logistics cooperation and investment across CAREC member countries, the framework has the potential to unlock new commercial opportunities for Pakistani businesses. However, regional agreements can only produce meaningful results when supported by domestic reforms. Simplified regulations, transparent customs systems and a predictable policy environment remain essential for businesses seeking to expand across borders.

The upcoming CAREC Ministerial Conference and Business Forum in Mongolia offers another valuable opportunity for Pakistan to strengthen its economic diplomacy. The event will bring together governments, investors, development partners and private-sector representatives to discuss critical issues including logistics, energy security, digital connectivity, critical minerals and investment opportunities. These are sectors that align closely with Pakistan’s long-term economic priorities and where regional collaboration can generate shared benefits.

Particularly noteworthy is the proposal to establish a Regional Chambers Alliance among Chambers of Commerce and Industry across CAREC countries. Government-to-government cooperation alone cannot deliver sustained economic integration. Strong business-to-business linkages are equally important in identifying investment opportunities, expanding markets and fostering partnerships that translate policy commitments into commercial outcomes. Such an alliance could provide a practical platform for strengthening private-sector engagement across the region.

The CAREC Secretariat’s briefing on the ADB-supported Digital Corridor Study also reflects the changing nature of regional connectivity. In today’s economy, digital infrastructure is as important as roads, railways and border terminals. Enhanced digital connectivity can facilitate cross-border trade, improve financial inclusion, support e-commerce and create new opportunities for technology-driven industries. For Pakistan, investing in digital integration alongside physical infrastructure is essential to remain competitive in an increasingly interconnected regional economy.

Pakistan’s strategic location offers undeniable advantages, linking South Asia, Central Asia, China and the Middle East. Yet geography alone does not guarantee economic success. The country must complement regional initiatives with consistent policies, institutional reforms and timely execution of development projects. CAREC and the Asian Development Bank have demonstrated their willingness to support Pakistan’s economic integration agenda. The responsibility now rests with policymakers to convert these opportunities into tangible economic gains that benefit businesses, investors and citizens alike. Regional cooperation is no longer a diplomatic aspiration, it is an economic necessity.