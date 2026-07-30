The UK Government and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah yesterday (28th July 2026) brought together UK businesses and investors as well as other MNCs to discuss reforms to improve Pakistan’s investment climate

Convened by the UK Government in partnership with the Government of Sindh, the roundtable aimed to strengthen investor confidence and support sustainable economic growth. Discussions focused on the key factors shaping investment decisions, including policy predictability, taxation, regulatory frameworks, foreign exchange processes, infrastructure, and the broader business environment.

Alison Blackburne, Deputy British High Commissioner, said:

“British companies have invested in Pakistan for decades, creating jobs, transferring knowledge and contributing to the country’s economic growth. We want to see that partnership continue to grow.”

“The UK is supporting Pakistan’s to help government partners simplify regulations, strengthen institutions and reduce unnecessary barriers for businesses.”

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed the contribution of UK businesses to Sindh’s economy and reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to creating a more provincial governments to support reforms in taxation, customs, regulation, digitalisation and investment facilitation.

Through UK support, more than 500 regulatory reforms have been approved over the past year to simplify regulations, improve governance, strengthen institutions and reduce unnecessary burdens on businesses.

The UK is also supporting Karachi’s implementation of the World Bank’s Business Ready (B-READY) framework which identifies and aims to resolve practical barriers facing firms, including across areas such as business entry, taxation, utilities and dispute resolution.