The Iranian Revolutionary Guards claimed that several F-35 fighter jets were destroyed in an attack on a US military base in Jordan and that US military helicopters in Kuwait were also targeted.

The Iranian news agency Fars reported that the Revolutionary Guards claimed that three F-35 stealth fighter jets were destroyed in an attack on Jordan’s Al-Azraq airbase.

The statement said that fighters from the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force attacked US F-35 fighter jets on the development ramp and maintenance hangar at Al-Azraq airbase and fired several ballistic missiles, as a result of which three F-35 fighter jets were completely destroyed.

It was further claimed that three other F-35 fighter jets at the base were heavily damaged in the attack.

The Revolutionary Guards claimed in another statement that US military helicopters were also destroyed in the attack on Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base.

The Revolutionary Guards said that this morning, in continuation of Operation Nasr 2 and to teach a lesson to the aggressive American invader, the US Ali Al Salem Air Base was attacked, in which two drone hangars and an aircraft fuel tank caught fire and were destroyed.

The statement said that US military helicopters were destroyed and further damaged in the attack on Ali Al Salem Air Base.

Gulf Cooperation Council condemns Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Jordan

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Badawi strongly condemned Iran’s renewed attacks on Kuwait and Jordan, calling it a violation of national sovereignty and international law.

Mohammed Al-Badawi said in a statement that the Iranian attacks are a dangerous escalation that poses the worst threats to the security and stability of the region.

He assured both countries of full solidarity and cooperation from GCC members in their actions to defend their security and sovereignty.