As COP31 approaches, Pakistan has an opportunity to position itself as a constructive and solutions-oriented partner in global climate governance. Building stronger international alliances, learning from successful environmental models, and translating diplomatic commitments into domestic reforms can enhance the country’s preparedness for the growing impacts of climate change. The discussions in Azerbaijan should therefore be viewed not as an end in themselves but as the beginning of meaningful collaborations that can benefit both Pakistan’s environment and its people. International diplomacy is most effective when it leads to practical change, and that is the standard against which these initiatives should ultimately be judged.

The participation of Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik in the Heads of Delegations Retreat in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan, reflects Pakistan’s growing engagement in international climate diplomacy at a time when global cooperation has become more essential than ever. As countries prepare for COP31, scheduled to be held in Antalya, Türkiye, in November 2026, such high-level discussions provide an opportunity to shape collective responses to the climate crisis while strengthening partnerships that can translate commitments into practical action.

The Retreat served as a valuable platform for participating nations to exchange views on the priorities and agenda for COP31. Beyond the formal sessions, the bilateral meetings held by Dr. Malik highlighted Pakistan’s intention to move beyond declarations and focus on tangible cooperation. Climate change is no longer a challenge that can be addressed through isolated national efforts. It requires the sharing of expertise, technology, and successful policy models among countries facing similar environmental pressures.

One of the most significant outcomes of the visit was Pakistan’s engagement with Kenya on wildlife conservation and protected-area management. The discussions on developing a new vision for Margalla Hills National Park and revitalizing the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) are encouraging developments. Kenya’s globally recognized experience in managing Nairobi National Park offers valuable lessons in balancing conservation with urban development. If implemented thoughtfully, such cooperation could strengthen Pakistan’s environmental institutions, improve biodiversity conservation, and promote sustainable tourism while protecting fragile ecosystems from increasing human and climate-related pressures.

The willingness of both countries to formalize cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is particularly noteworthy. Institutional partnerships often produce lasting benefits because they facilitate technical exchanges, capacity building, and the adoption of international best practices. Pakistan’s environmental challenges—from shrinking biodiversity to habitat degradation—require precisely this kind of long-term collaboration rather than short-lived initiatives.

Equally important were Dr. Malik’s discussions with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev on the future of climate diplomacy and the priorities for COP31. Pakistan has consistently advocated for climate justice, emphasizing that countries contributing the least to global greenhouse gas emissions often suffer the most severe consequences. Continued cooperation with partners like Azerbaijan can help reinforce Pakistan’s voice in international negotiations, particularly on issues such as climate finance, adaptation, and loss and damage.

The meeting with Türkiye’s Deputy Minister for Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, Ms. Fatma Varank further demonstrated the close relationship between the two countries. Pakistan and Türkiye have long shared strong diplomatic ties, and expanding this cooperation into climate action presents new opportunities in renewable energy, sustainable urban development, disaster resilience, and environmental governance. Such partnerships can help accelerate progress toward shared climate objectives while supporting sustainable economic growth.

However, international engagements must ultimately deliver measurable outcomes at home. Pakistan has announced ambitious environmental goals before, but implementation has often lagged due to institutional weaknesses, limited resources, and inconsistent policy continuity. The true measure of success will not be the number of meetings held or agreements signed, but the concrete improvements achieved in environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, and climate resilience.