After the protest of the Cockroach Janata Party, formed by the youth of India, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post, on which actress Sonakshi Sinha has paid tribute to the youth in a unique way. Flora& Fauna

Young students have been protesting against the paper leak in the Indian capital for the past four days and they were demanding that the Education Minister be removed from his post.

When there was a show of force against the protesters, a large number of people, especially the youth, including opposition parties, Bollywood personalities and civil society, not only supported them but also came to the demonstration to protest.

To calm the protesters, the Indian Prime Minister issued a video statement two days ago and gave assurances, but he refused to end the protest, after which Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign.

The resignation of the Indian Education Minister was described by protesters, civil society and opposition parties as a victory for democracy and a major success for Jain Zee, while the Cockroach Janata Party said that their other demands, including government assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the families of those who died during the sit-in and a transparent investigation, should also be implemented.

Addressing the protesters on the news of the resignation, the Cockroach Janata Party leader said, “It was said that no government servant resigns, but we made it possible. If a resignation is taken, it is necessary for him to stand firm like this.”

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha shared her unique video on the resignation of the Indian Education Minister, in which she expressed her happiness and also apologized to Jain Zee for the misunderstanding by holding her

She said in her message that I thought Jane Zee could not do anything, that she gets tired and goes home to sleep, but she has made history. Sonakshi added that Jane Zee salutes you and I also want to be Jane Zee now.