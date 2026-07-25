The head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Baqer Zolqader, has said that ongoing operations against US targets will continue until the enemy completely surrenders and the massacre of children in Manab and Limard is avenged.

According to Iranian media reports, the head of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Zolqader, said in a statement that the smoke cloud in the region means that a US military, security or financial center has been targeted.

He said that the continuous and targeted attacks by the Iranian army are an expression of the anger of the awakened Iranian nation, which is falling on the back of the global hegemony system and will continue until the enemy completely surrenders and the blood of children shed on the children of Manab and Limard is avenged.

It should be remembered that Iran was attacked by the US and Israel on February 28, 2026, and this tension has been going on for five months now. However, 40 days later, on April 8, a ceasefire was reached under the mediation of Pakistan, while Iran retaliated and closed the Strait of Hormuz.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the US and Iran on June 17, mediated by Pakistan, regarding negotiations for a final ceasefire, after which technical negotiations were also held between the two sides in Switzerland and Qatar, but before the third round scheduled in Islamabad, both countries resumed the attack, accusing each other of violating the memorandum of understanding.

According to Iranian media, the US military has carried out airstrikes in various parts of Iran for 13 consecutive days, destroying civilian facilities including communication infrastructure, bridges and water plants, while 55 people were martyred and 645 were injured.

The report said that Iran used drones and missiles in retaliatory attacks to target US military bases in the region.