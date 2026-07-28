Pakistan has the long benefited from contributions of its overseas community, primarily through remittances. However, the value of the diaspora extends far beyond financial support. It includes access to cutting-edge research, technological expertise, entrepreneurial thinking, and international best practices. Programmes like URAAN recognize that these young scholars represent an invaluable reservoir of ideas and innovation that can help the shape a more competitive and resilient economy. The interaction between Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and participants of the URAAN Overseas Pakistanis Summer Scholars Programme sends an encouraging message about importance of involving Pakistan’s global talent in national development. At a time when country faces economic challenges and opportunities and creating meaningful connections with young Pakistanis studying at leading international universities is not merely a symbolic exercise it is a strategic investment in the future.

During the session, finance minister presented an optimistic assessment of Pakistan’s economic trajectory, pointing to progress in restoring macroeconomic stability over the past two and a half years. His emphasis on exports, investment, fiscal discipline, and structural reforms reflects a recognition that sustainable growth cannot rely on short-term fixes. Instead, Pakistan must the build an economy driven by productivity, competitiveness, and private-sector dynamism.

Equally noteworthy was the minister’s focus on improving Pakistan’s standing in international financial markets. The reference to the country’s return to global capital markets and the successful issuance of its inaugural Panda Bond signals growing confidence among international investors. While these milestones are positive, maintaining investor trust will ultimately depend on consistent policy implementation, transparent governance, and continued economic reforms.

Perhaps the most forward-looking aspect of the discussion was the government’s emphasis on preparing Pakistan for the digital economy. The establishment of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) reflects an understanding that digital finance and virtual assets are becoming increasingly significant in the global financial landscape. A well-designed regulatory framework can encourage innovation while protecting investors and maintaining financial stability. However, the success of such initiatives will depend on effective regulation, institutional capacity, and public confidence.

The government’s commitment to lowering the cost of doing business through tax rationalization, affordable financing, competitive energy pricing, and export-oriented reforms also deserves attention. These measures address long-standing concerns of the business community and could improve Pakistan’s attractiveness as an investment destination. Yet reforms must be implemented consistently and accompanied by improvements in governance, regulatory efficiency, and ease of doing business.

Beyond the policy announcements, the real significance of the URAAN programme lies in its broader vision. By engaging overseas Pakistani students directly with policymakers, the government is acknowledging that the country’s future depends not only on financial resources but also on intellectual capital. Young professionals exposed to global academic and professional environments can introduce fresh perspectives, challenge conventional thinking, and contribute innovative solutions to complex national issues.

Pakistan’s journey toward sustainable economic growth requires more than sound policies; it requires the active participation of its brightest minds, wherever they may be. Initiatives like the URAAN Overseas Pakistanis Summer Scholars Programme can help bridge the gap between the country’s aspirations and its immense human potential. If these engagements evolve into lasting partnerships rather than one-off events, they could become an important pillar in building a stronger, more innovative, and globally connected Pakistan.