A bus crash near the Turkish capital of Ankara has left 9 people dead and 26 injured, according to the governor of the Ankara region, Vasip Sahin.The accident occurred around 5:00 AM local time, when the bus traveling from the city of Eskisehir crashed through a highway bridge. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, as there were no signs he had attempted to brake.An official investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the crash. Bus accidents are relatively common in Turkiye, with a similar incident occurring in May that resulted in 10 deaths and 40 injuries.Rescue teams worked quickly to extract passengers from the wrecked vehicle, but the death toll is expected to rise as some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.