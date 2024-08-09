Message from HE Hamad Obaid Alzaabi UAE Ambassador in Islamabad I extend heartfelt congratulations to the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Arshad Nadeem’s historic gold medal at the Paris Olympics by record-breaking 92.97-metre throw.This victory is a testament to the talent and determination of the Pakistani people that brings immense pride to Pakistan and inspires athletes globally.As the UAE Ambassador, I am proud to witness such milestones in our brotherly nationWith best regards.