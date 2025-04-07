As expected, the government of Pakistan is proceeding with its plan to forcibly repatriate Afghan Citizenship Card holders who remain within the country’s borders. After announcing March 31 as the deadline for ‘voluntary repatriation’, Islamabad has now initiated a large-scale crackdown to deport those still in the country. While this decision lies squarely within the state’s sovereign prerogative, it raises profound moral and humanitarian concerns — especially as international voices, including that of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), continue to urge a more compassionate and measured approach.

UNHCR’s Representative in Pakistan, Philippa Candler, recently reminded us that “Afghan refugees have become woven into the fabric of Pakistan’s society.” Yet such appeals have fallen on deaf ears in Islamabad. The government, as its Foreign Office clarified earlier, is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, and thus is under no legal obligation to protect those it has hosted for decades. Its argument is simple: whatever aid and shelter have been extended to Afghan refugees over the years were acts of generosity — not duty.

But generosity, once extended, should not be weaponised against the vulnerable. The very act of hosting millions of displaced Afghans over the decades has etched a deep social, economic, and cultural imprint on Pakistani society. These individuals are no longer just ‘refugees’ — many were born and raised here, educated in Pakistani schools, and now speak fluent Urdu. In forcibly removing them, we risk severing not only families and livelihoods, but also our shared humanity.

If deportation is now a fixed course of action, the very least the government owes is to ensure the process is humane and just. There is grave concern that deportees, already vulnerable, may fall prey to exploitation — from corrupt officials to opportunistic civilians. The state must act decisively to shield them from such abuse. They must be allowed sufficient time to settle their affairs, secure their belongings, and depart with dignity.

Many Afghans arrived in Pakistan with nothing and painstakingly rebuilt their lives from scratch. Deporting them without respect or empathy is akin to punishing them for seeking refuge. If Pakistan insists on calling this a ‘return home’, it must ensure that the process feels like one. Cruelty, however unintended, will only deepen wounds and tarnish our international image.

Pakistan has every right to implement its policy. But how it treats these people in their final days here will determine whether it remains merely a strong state — or a just one.