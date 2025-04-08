Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti Credits PML-N for Ending Load Shedding, Tackling Terrorism; Slams PTI for Economic Chaos and Political Instability Khurram Hameed Rokhri Lauds Armed Forces, Blames PTI for National Decline and Neglect of Pakistan’s Hidden Treasures Azhar Siddique Slams Government Over Economic Chaos, Industry Closures, and Political Repression

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of news paper and chairman Roze News SK Niazi While talking in his renowed talk show sachi Baat He said that It is a great thing that Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum is being held, says SK Niazi Army Chief plays a very important role in the organization of this conference, There was a lot of trouble due to the stock exchange, SK Niazi Electricity rates have come down a lot in the country, Our country has many mineral resources,

The country has moved towards improvement, PML-N ended terrorism during its tenure, Terrorism is on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, They left the country on the brink of default, PTI members don’t have the courage to listen to the truth, Load shedding was very common in 2013,After this, we ended load shedding in the country, Sit-ins have started against the PML-N government, We have given relief to people on electricity bills, Every time the PML-N came to power, the country progressed,PTI founder faces corruption case and is serving sentence,

Usman Buzdar did not appoint any DSP without money, We have to sit together to eliminate terrorism, Founder PTI’s sisters are our sisters, we meet once a week, If the founder of PTI does not want to meet his sisters himself, what can we doPTI itself has fallen victim to chaos,Leader of the Stability Pakistan Party Pakistan’s armed forces did not allow us to become Africa, No one is ready to invest in the country, The country has many issues that need to be resolved,

We have treasures that the world does not have, It is a pity that we could not protect these treasures,PTI has harmed the country, Founder PTI did not pay any attention to Mianwali district, We have the treasures,Nothing has happened in this country for 77 years, The country has reached the brink of destruction with the arrival of PTIPTI has destroyed the country, Our army is the best army in the world, The government is giving people dreams, We want the situation in the country to be right,

The government has no roadmap, We want all the facts to be brought before the people, Everyone should get water on an equal basis, We have many mineral reserves.The government has closed all industries, They have brought the country to the brink of destruction, The government has destroyed the country by shutting down the internet, Inflation is on the rise in the country, We are not being given the right to protest, It would have been better if Aleema Khan had met with PTI founder, They are arresting our workers, They say they won’t meet Aleema Khan,Cases are being registered against our workers,