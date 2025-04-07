Trump’s Shifting Policies Harmful Globally, Urges Economic Relief and Unity on Water Dispute, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Poverty Rising, Economy Weakening — Govt Policies Hurting People’s Purchasing Power, Says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD:Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of News Paper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi While Talking in his Renowed Talk Show Sachi Baat He Said that Government will try to prevent stock market from falling too much, America needs Pakistan right now, America will not spoil things with Pakistan.. .. ..

This is the biggest stock exchange crash in the history of Pakistan, Mirza Ikhtiar BaigDonald Trump’s policies are changingThese changes are harmful for all countries, The stock market crash is a matter of great concern Their effects last for a long time, Reduction in electricity prices is a good thing, Prices of petroleum products should also be reduced We will not allow anyone to be abused, We have installed solar panels for people,

We will protest on the canal issue, We told the government on the water issue that we are one, We do not stand with the federation on the issue of water, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig is present in Sindh High Court today on water issue If our words are not accepted, we can go to some extent, President Asif Ali Zardari’s health is improving now Tariffs will not affect Pakistan,China is clashing with America,

Stock exchanges around the world have fallen, I have said many times that America’s attitude will change America needs our help right now, The US says it will take back the weapons left in Afghanistan, America will try to prevent Pakistan from suffering a major setback at this time America does not want our economy to improve, Those who say the economy has improved are wrong, Banks paid additional taxes to the government, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui The government abused them by collecting additional taxes, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui Poverty rate is increasing in Pakistan, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui They are doing everything by reducing the purchasing power of the people, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui

The stock market crash has given us a slight shock, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui Tariffs will not affect Pakistan, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui

The government will make every effort to bring the stock exchange up to speed, says Dr. Shahid Hassan The elite does not want improvement, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui Tax collection has not increased, says economist Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui Banks have given very few loans, says Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui They increased the petroleum levy, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui We are going to go to the IMF once again at the request of America, Dr. Shahid