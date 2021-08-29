ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul has said his government will continue to extend all possible support to Pakistan in launching more project for socio-economic uplift of people.

He was talking to media during his visit to G-9 Shelter Home in Islamabad on Sunday. Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM), Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar accompanied the envoy.

Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul had food with labourers at a Shelter Home (Panahgah) and interacted with them on the dining table.

Both the dignitaries also visited the facility to review the arrangements made for the poor and needy.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Zaheer Abbas said the Shelter Homes have been serving the poor and needy in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been striving to uplift the poor segment of the society through Ehsaas like initiatives.