LONDON: British and European Union parliamentarians termed Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) former President Sardar Masood Khan’s tenure as a golden era for Kashmir cause.

For the first time in the history of AJ&K, after the end of the era of the highest government official, world political leaders have called his tenure ‘ productive’ through their separate video messages and hailed his contributions for Kashmiris’ political rights widely.

Jess Phillips , Shadow Home Minister UK, Afzal Khan, Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons, Andrew Gwynne, Chair Labour Friends of Kashmir, James, Daly Chair Conservative Friends of Kashmir, Phil Bennion, former Member of European Parliament, Kate Hollern MP and Rebecca Long Bailey MP, while expressing their views said that former President Khan during his five-year tenure has successfully advocated Kashmir cause in British and European parliaments and the way in which MPs and MEPs were constantly briefed on the latest situation in Kashmir was unprecedented.

Due to the constant struggle of former President Khan, a large number of the MPs and MEPs who had never talked about Kashmir in the past also raised their voices against the atrocities committed by Indian occupational forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While young Kashmiri leaders who are working for Kashmir cause nationally and internationally Altaf Ahmed Butt, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) and Raja Fahim Kayani, President Tehreek-e-Kashmir TeK UK lauded the efforts and dedication of former President AJK Khan who worked day and night for Kashmir cause.