Before the presidential elections in the United States, a new survey was released regarding the public popularity of the candidates in the presidential election race.

According to a survey released by the American magazine New York Times, the popularity graph of former US President Donald Trump, who is running for the presidential election, has started to increase rapidly.

According to the survey, 48 percent of voters are in favor of voting for Donald Trump and 43 percent for Joe Biden.

According to the survey, a large number of Democrats are also dissatisfied with Biden’s performance and would like to see someone else as the presidential candidate instead of Biden.

It should be noted that the presidential elections in the United States will be held in November this year, while it is being said that it will be a challenge for American President Joe Biden to stop the flood of Donald Trump.

