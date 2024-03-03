The prices of the tickets for the India-Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup in America and the West Indies in June this year are touching the sky.

According to a report by the US newspaper US TODAY, the resale tickets for Pakistan vs India matches on June 9 in New York or India vs Canada matches on June 15 in Lauderhill are being sold for at least double the original prices on the website. have been.

The most expensive ticket for the India-Pakistan match is around 4 crore 87 lakh rupees (one lakh 75 thousand dollars) including the tax fee of 50 thousand dollars, the total price of the ticket is 6 crore 26 lakh rupees (2 lakh 25 thousand dollars).

ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup general tickets are being resold on resale websites such as StubHub and SeatGeek 10 days after going on sale, with prices set by the National Basketball Association (NBA) or Major League Soccer. Leagues can compete with baseball, with match tickets starting at 1,670 rupees ($6) in official sales.

The most expensive ticket for the India-Pak match was $400 for premium seating without tax.

The ICC had made it clear that no additional fees would be charged over and above certain taxes, with VIP tickets for the same match being offered for over $40,000 on the resale website, with a fee of $10,000. is close to, the total value of which becomes more than 50 thousand dollars.

The cheapest India-Pakistan match ticket on StubHub was $1,259 till Friday.

The lowest-priced ticket for the match on SeatGeek was $1,166 without taxes or fees as of Friday afternoon.