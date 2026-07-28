US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran that if a deal is not reached, Pickx Mountain, nuclear facilities, bridges and other public facilities may be targeted.

In an interview with a US news channel, President Donald Trump said in response to questions about Iran that they should not have nuclear weapons, they should understand this, while we had a very useful conversation. GeographicReference

Talking about Iran, Trump said that the recently deceased US Senator Lindsey Graham was thought to have a tough stance, but a few weeks ago he started saying that it is better to make a deal than to destroy the entire country in this matter.

Trump is giving a deadline for negotiations with Iran, US ambassador to the UN

Trump said that we have the best cameras in the world, which are being monitored and I know what is happening at Pick X, it is not a big problem, we have destroyed their nuclear facilities and if there is no deal, we will destroy Pick X too, if there is no deal, we will destroy it very easily.

He said that it will take them many years to rebuild it and if I went back there to take action, as some people want me to destroy the bridges, then it will take them ten years to build a bridge and I think we are in a very strong position right now.

They said they knew I would do the same if they didn’t make a deal, the bridges would be destroyed and in fact in less than two hours most of the major bridges would be destroyed and the power plants would be gone in a day.