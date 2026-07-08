US President Donald Trump has threatened to launch another major attack on Iran tonight.

During a press conference with Ukrainian President Zelensky during the ongoing NATO summit in Ankara, the Turkish capital, US President Donald Trump said on a question that we hit them badly last night, hit them very hard and the United States will probably hit them again tonight.

He said that I have threatened them lightly that we will hit them again tonight, they have lied, cheated and have been killing people for 47 years.

The US President said that former President Barack Obama’s deal with Iran was the worst and Obama gave them a lot of money, he gave them money by filling the plane.

He said that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons and we have made a lot of progress in this regard, I am not happy with them, we call a meeting and talk about Iran giving up nuclear weapons.

Trump said that we do not want Iran to have nuclear weapons, the goal is to rid Iran of nuclear weapons, that is, to eliminate nuclear weapons, and I think we have made great progress in this regard.

Referring to the negotiations with Iran, he said that we talk to them about this, then they leave and say in a press conference that we did not discuss it. They are very liars.