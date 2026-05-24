WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that Washington and Tehran are close to finalising a major peace agreement, as international and Iranian media reports revealed details of a proposed framework involving ceasefire arrangements, sanctions relief and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, president Trump said extensive consultations were held with regional leaders. They included Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani of Qatar, as well as senior Qatari official Ali Al-Thawadi.

The discussions also included Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, King Abdullah II of Jordan and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

According to Trump, the talks focused on a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at securing peace with Iran. The agreement has “largely been negotiated”, with final details still under discussion before an official announcement, he added.

Axios, the US news website, reported that the proposed agreement includes extending the current 60-day ceasefire arrangement and keeping the Strait of Hormuz fully open without restrictions or blockades during that period.

The report said the draft framework could allow Iran to freely export oil to international markets through easing sanctions, while Washington may lift restrictions on Iranian ports and soften certain economic measures imposed on Tehran.

According to Axios, negotiations aimed at limiting Iran’s nuclear programme would continue under the proposed arrangement, while the draft MoU is expected to include assurances from Tehran that it would never seek nuclear weapons.

Iranian media outlets reported that a key clause in the proposed understanding states that neither the US and its allies nor Iran and its allies would launch attacks against one another. Iranian reports also said Tehran would not carry out any pre-emptive military action against Washington or its partners.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that the proposed framework also calls for ending conflicts across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, adding that Israel would be required to halt military operations there under the deal.

Tasnim said a separate 30-day phase could be established to address issues linked to the Strait of Hormuz and regional blockades, while nuclear negotiations would continue over a 60-day period.

However, the Iranian news agency noted that Tehran has not yet accepted any practical measures concerning its nuclear programme.

Separately, The New York Times reported that the issue of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile is expected to be addressed during negotiations that could last between 30 and 60 days.

Trump also confirmed that he separately spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the conversation “went very well”.