US President Donald Trump has claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial shipping despite ongoing US and Iranian attacks on each other.

According to a foreign news agency report, in an interview with a US news channel, President Donald Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial shipping while the US and Iran are continuing to attack each other, which has increased concerns about the security of the world’s important oil supply route. ExecutiveBranch

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on the social networking website X that despite Iran’s claims to close the Strait of Hormuz, shipping continues to flow through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military said in a statement that the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy recently said that no foreign vessel can pass through the Strait of Hormuz without the identification, surveillance and constant monitoring of Iranian forces. GeographicReference

CENTCOM said that Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz, it remains an international shipping lane and that US forces are deployed and ready to maintain it.

The US military said in another statement that the Strait of Hormuz is open to all ships that legally wish to pass through the international shipping lane, US forces are present and ready to ensure freedom of movement of ships.

The statement said that despite Iran’s unjustified aggression, harassment, threats and announcements of retaliation, the US military is ready to maintain the flow of ships.

The US military said that Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz and traffic continues.