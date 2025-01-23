The newly elected US president has imposed a “one flag” policy, banning Pride (gay) or Black Lives Matter (in support of black people) flags at his embassies and missions abroad.

According to the World News Agency, Donald Trump began issuing executive orders on a daily basis as soon as he took office. One of these orders instructs that only the American flag be flown at all US embassies and missions abroad. Every year, the month of June is celebrated as Pride Month in support of gays and lesbians. During the Joe Biden era, gay flags were flown at US embassies around the world during this month.

Similarly, the “Black Lives Matter” protests over the death of a black citizen due to police violence gained global fame. This protest also included the hoisting of the flag of black people to show solidarity with them and to protect their lives and guarantee their rights. However, from now on, only American flags will be hoisted in all US embassies.