Karachi: The State Bank has said that foreign exchange reserves have decreased last week and the total reserves have decreased to $16.1893 billion.

According to data released by the State Bank, the total foreign exchange reserves were recorded at $16.1893 billion on January 17, with commercial banks holding reserves of $4.74 billion.

The central bank said that government foreign exchange reserves have decreased by $276 million during the last week. According to the State Bank, due to the decrease in total national reserves, government reserves have also decreased to $11.4487 billion.