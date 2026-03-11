The PSL 11 trophy unveiling ceremony was held on Wednesday at the new building of the National Stadium Karachi. PSL CEO Salman Naseer was the chief guest at the simple but dignified ceremony.

Owners and representatives of the franchises participating in the league were also present on the occasion, including Quetta Gladiator’s Nadeem Umar, Karachi Kings’ Suleman Iqbal, Lahore Qalandars’ Atif Rana, and Rawalpindi Pindiz’ Ahsan Tahir.

In his welcome address, Salman Naseer said that PSL has entered a new era, the league has gone through 10 different phases in its 10 years, the league has taken the form of a family, defeat is part of the game, the league has become a tree, a record 8 teams will participate this year.

It should be noted that the 11th edition of the league, consisting of 8 teams, will be played from March 26 to May 10. A total of 44 matches are scheduled in the league in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Faisalabad. The opening match will be played between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.