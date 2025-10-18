Cricket Zimbabwe has accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s invitation for a tri-nation T20 series.

According to sources, Afghanistan had refused to participate in the tri-nation series, after which the PCB started contacting various boards.

The T20 tri-nation series between Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be held in November. The tri-nation series will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17 to 29.

The opening match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played in Rawalpindi on November 17. The Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe match is scheduled for November 19 in Rawalpindi. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host five matches.