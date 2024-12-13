Pakistan’s famous actor Imran Ashraf is all set to return to the big screen soon. He is playing the lead role in rapper Talha Anjum’s debut film ‘Cutter Karachi’.

The trailer of Cutter Karachi has been released, in this film actress Kanza Hashmi and Syed Jamil will also be seen in important roles. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this project.

Watching the trailer of Cutter Karachi, it is understood that this is a thrilling crime thriller whose story revolves around the dark and realistic environment of Karachi. A glimpse of Karachi’s culture is seen in the scenes of the film.

Imran Ashraf is seen in the form of a ‘mafia boss’ in this film, who is fully ready to rule the city of lights. On the other hand, Talha Anjum seems ready to fight to the last to defend his position. Kanza Hashmi’s style in the film is also completely different from traditional characters.

After watching the trailer, fans say they are impressed by the intensity of the film’s story, the depth of the characters, and the depiction of the streets of Karachi. It should be remembered that the film ‘Karachi’ will be released in cinemas across Pakistan on December 20, 2024.