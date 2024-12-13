The Supreme Court’s landmark decision to allow military courts to sentence civilians involved in cases of sedition and violence against the state marks a significant moment in Pakistan’s legal and security framework. Headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, the seven-member constitutional bench’s ruling is a decisive step toward safeguarding national stability and addressing the lingering issue of delayed justice in critical cases.

This matter had been pending for an extended period, leaving the state vulnerable to those exploiting judicial stays to undermine its integrity. During this time, anti-state elements operated with impunity, pushing their agendas without fear of accountability. While the Pakistan Army showed remarkable patience throughout the prolonged judicial process, it maintained an unwavering stance on the events of May 9, 2023, ensuring the sanctity of national security was not compromised.

The decision, though overdue, comes as a much-needed intervention. Had this verdict been delivered earlier, the incidents of chaos and violence post-May 9 could have been curtailed. These events, including attacks on state institutions and efforts to tarnish Pakistan’s international reputation, inflicted irreparable damage. However, as the saying goes, “better late than never.” This ruling restores faith in the judicial system’s commitment to justice and provides a critical tool to counter the growing threats to national security.

The implications of this decision extend far beyond the immediate cases under military court jurisdiction. It sends a strong message to those who have been orchestrating unrest under the guise of political movements. Individuals who led violent mobs, stormed federal institutions, and facilitated attacks on state symbols must now reckon with the consequences of their actions. The accountability process will ensure that the architects and facilitators of May 9 are held to account, marking a pivotal moment in the state’s efforts to combat lawlessness.

With military courts now empowered to deliver judgments on pending cases, the pace of justice is expected to improve significantly. This will reinforce the principle of reward and punishment, deterring similar acts of violence and anarchy in the future. Moreover, it will tighten the noose around the masterminds and facilitators of such events, ensuring they face the full force of the law. Justice must not only be served but seen to be served, especially in cases involving those who sought to destabilize the nation from within.

This ruling also quashes narratives questioning the legitimacy of military trials for civilians in specific scenarios. It reinforces the state’s resolve to uphold justice and maintain peace. Leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who allegedly played a central role in orchestrating the May 9 events, will now have to answer for their actions. This should serve as a cautionary tale for anyone considering using violence as a political strategy.

The verdict underscores the importance of protecting the nation from destructive political ideologies that exploit civilian lives for their ambitions. Families must dissuade their loved ones from becoming pawns in violent schemes, as the consequences will ultimately fall on them. The Pakistan Army’s methodical and measured approach to prosecuting those involved in the May 9 incidents highlights its commitment to due process and justice.

This decision is not just a legal victory; it is a moment of accountability and a step toward restoring the rule of law. By holding the perpetrators, planners, and enablers of May 9 accountable, Pakistan is charting a path toward stability, ensuring that such tragic events are never repeated.