<!-- wp:image {"width":1052,"height":789} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/51611176997-0\/51611176997-0.jpg" alt="vendors have set up stalls of shoes on a street in rawalpindi which according to local traders is possible on payment of grati fication to rmc officials photo express" width="1052" height="789"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LAHORE: The business community has expressed optimism that the acting <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">State Bank of Pakistan <\/a>(SBP) Governor, Murtaza Syed, will initiate a consultation process with the stakeholders on budget preparation.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a statement on Friday, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir underlined that due to time constraints, the acting SBP governor \u201cshould visit LCCI at the earliest to have the business community\u2019s feedback on the federal budget 2022-23\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Office-bearers of the chamber were of the view that Syed assumed the SBP\u2019s governor charge at a time when \u201cthe economy is passing through a critical moment\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>They voiced hope that the governor would devise new policies to meet the enormous economic challenges being faced by the country.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The office-bearers also<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> highlighted the high mark-up rate<\/a>, saying it was not only creating challenges for the industries but was also making Pakistani goods uncompetitive in the global market.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>They said that the 12.25% policy rate would have dire consequences for the country\u2019s economic growth.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt will surely hinder the process of industrialisation and private sector growth,\u201d they said, adding that Pakistan should bring its interest rate at par with the regional rates.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThere is a need for urgent measures to bring stability to the exchange rate to arrest the rupee devaluation as the excessive depreciation has resulted in inflation and has increased the cost of doing business.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The central bank should also advocate for urgent tariff measures to restrict luxury and non-essential imports, they said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cFurthermore, the option of implementing a currency swap arrangement with China from where our imports are worth more than $13 billion should also be analysed.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThere is a need for a coherent National Economic Policy in which the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">SBP<\/a>, private sector and relevant governmental departments are all on board,\u201d the LCCI office-bearers emphasised.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The SBP should share its micro and macroeconomic vision with the business community, they said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIn order to make exports to the untapped potential markets, formal banking channels should be established on a priority basis,\u201d they added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>They also requested the central bank to devise a special mechanism for enhancing barter trade with Iran.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->