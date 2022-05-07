<!-- wp:image {"width":1053,"height":790} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/711926-SBPcopy-1400793952\/711926-SBPcopy-1400793952.jpg" alt="photo file" width="1053" height="790"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> central bank <\/a>decreased 0.56% on a weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>On April 30, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $10,499 million, down $59 million compared with $10,558.2 million on April 23.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to the central bank, the decrease came due to external debt payments.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $16,553.2 million. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $6,054.2 million.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In the week ended August 27, 2021 the foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank soared to an all-time high of $20.15 billion after Pakistan received general allocation of <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Special Drawing Rights<\/a> (SDRs) worth $2,751.8 million from the IMF on August 24.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>On March 30, 2021, Pakistan borrowed $2.5 billion through Eurobonds by offering lucrative interest rates to lenders aimed at building the foreign exchange reserves.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>It received the first loan tranche of $991.4 million from the IMF on July 9, 2019, which helped bolster the reserves. In late December 2019, the IMF released the second loan tranche of around $454 million.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The reserves also jumped on account of $2.5 billion in inflows from China. In 2020, the SBP successfully made foreign debt repayment of over $1 billion on the maturity of Sukuk.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In December 2019, the foreign exchange reserves surpassed the $10 billion mark owing to inflows from multilateral lenders including $1.3 billion from the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Asian Development Bank<\/a> (ADB).<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->