KARACHI: On Monday, a man was discovered shot to death in his car in Baldia Ittehad, according to the police.

When a police team arrived on the scene, they discovered Rs35,000 in the victim’s pocket and a bullet wound to his skull. Rafi Ullah of Lakki Marwat was named as the victim.

The man, a father of five, allegedly traded scrap in the Shershah region. Police moved the body for an autopsy and opened an investigation to ascertain the shooting’s purpose and name the culprits.

Police believed that the murder may have been motivated by some personal animosity, nevertheless.