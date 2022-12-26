ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructed the Cabinet Division to list the presents that Pakistan’s presidents and prime ministers have received since 1947.

The instruction was given during a hearing where Justice Mian Gull Hassan Aurangzeb considered the petition submitted by Abu Zar Salman Niazi.

The petitioner’s attorney stated at the beginning of the hearing that his client had requested information about the presents that presidents and prime ministers had received since 1947, but the Cabinet Division had refused to give it to him on the grounds that it was classified.

He added that, despite having been in effect for five months, an order issued by the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) on June 29 had not been carried out.

Justice Aurangzeb questioned why the remaining government workers weren’t included.”Exactly why do you only mention presidents and prime ministers? This shows your ambition because every petition we receive is about the prime minister “.

According to the deputy attorney general, the documents from before 1990 would not be accessible, and such material ought to be posted on the website, he told the court.

Finally, the court ordered the Cabinet Division to not apply the Pakistan Information Commission’s ruling and requested a report within a month.