CM KPK should compete with the Punjab government through performance and not through hateful diatribes. Performance should be the benchmark in politics. There is no alternative to efficiency. Politics can be driven by hatred or post-truth for a certain period, but this is not a sustainable approach. Real and lasting work is measured by performance.

Unfortunately, we are experiencing significant polarization, which has resulted in work being done through political rhetoric instead of through demonstrable performance.

One may disagree with the Muslim League, but it cannot be denied that if any political party in Pakistan has contributed to the country’s economy through developmental work, it is the PML-N. Regardless of political differences, Maryam Nawaz has become the Chief Minister for the first time and is a dynamic leader. She is currently working on several projects. How do the performances of the chief ministers of other provinces compare to hers? This is the real competition.

They need to compete on these grounds. It should be stated that one chief minister accomplished this in ones province and another achieved that. The politics of hate has not brought any benefits to Pakistan before and it won’t benefit anyone now. We should focus on performance rather than hate.

Maryam Nawaz, the accomplished Chief Minister of Punjab, has played a pivotal role in the implementation of various noteworthy projects, demonstrating her commitment to driving progress and development within the region.

When Maryam Nawaz says “Delivery of 40,000 Kissan Cards to farmers through 136 agriculture centres in the province started on Tuesday. Farmers can get Kissan Cards from the agriculture office in every Tehsil. They will be able to use these cards to buy agricultural inputs for wheat crop after October 15. Five lakh farmers will benefit from Kissan Cards. A farmer will be able to get a loan from Rs30,000 per acre to Rs1.5 lakh through these cards.” , it actually poses a challenge to her competitors in other provinces. The other provinces should try to do better than her. This is a gateway to prosperity.