If constitutional amendment is required, its draft should be given to every party; Senator Haji Hidayatullah, The government has its own priority list of those whose tenure is being extended; Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad, The entire country was blocked by allowing the meeting, the meeting was supposed to be late; Opposition Leader Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Ali Bhachar, The most serious problem in the constitutional amendment is to create a constitutional court; Justice (Retd) Wajihuddin, Until now the draft constitution has been kept hidden as a sacred document; JUI leader Rehmatullah Kakar

Islamabad: Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat program said Maulana Fazlur Rehman always said that if a constitutional amendment is required, it should be discussed, all the positive and negative aspects of the constitutional amendment should be carefully looked at.

Senator Haji Hidayatullah’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat with SK Niazi “said that for the past few days, there has been a commotion inside the Parliament, the draft of the constitutional amendment is not with the government, where will it come from?

At this time we are neither part of the government nor the opposition, it is not known why the constitutional amendment draft was kept so secret, if constitutional amendment is required, its draft should be given to every party, the meetings are late and early, PTI should not accept such a thing in the future, God willing. PTI should see who among them is playing on both sides of the wicket, the day Chief Minister KP spoke big things in the meeting, then where he was throughout the night.

Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad’s conversation in program “Sachi Baat with SK Niazi “said the government has its own priority list of those whose tenure is being extended, it seems that the structure of the constitutional amendment will be changed, the constitutional amendments that are being brought will pose more risks, transfer of High Court Judges to distant areas will spread fear among them. He said the provisions of the draft constitutional amendments should be published in the newspapers, it is being heard that Nawaz Sharif expressed his displeasure on the provisions of the constitutional amendment.

Opposition Leader Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Ali Bhachar’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat with SK Niazi “said the PML-N government is misbehaving with the opposition in the Federation and Punjab, as the situation is, I don’t think the Punjab government will allow a rally on Minar Pakistan, will try our best to get NOC from Punjab Government, if permission is not received, then they will decide their next course of action with the party advisor, Ahmed Ali Bhachar is determined for the meeting, people from all over the country including KP will participate.

He said the entire country was blocked by allowing the rally, the rally was bound to be late, if they are not allowed to hold a rally at Minar Pakistan, then they will stand anywhere and hold a rally, Ali Amin Gandapur used to protest against what was done by allowing the September 8 rally, in the Swabi and Sangjani meetings, not a single pot was broken and the workers remained peaceful.

Justice (Retd) Wajihuddin’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat with SK Niazi “said it is assumed that the current government was not elected by the votes of the people, the current government wants to cut the wings of the judiciary to save its power, the increase in the age of judges can never be supported, according to the Supreme Court decision, the specific seats of PTI have not been decided yet, the most serious problem in the constitutional amendment is to create a constitutional court, the Constitutional Court is equivalent to the Supreme Court being deposed, the matter has gone to the Supreme Court, a larger bench of judges can consider this amendment, it will not be a normal practice for the present government to bring such a controversial constitutional amendment. He said if this amendment was passed, then later the snake passed and the line was drawn, clarification about specific seats came in the media with the signatures of 8 judges, the explanation of the Supreme Court was neither secret nor there was anything to hide in it.

JUI leader Rehmatullah Kakar’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat with SK Niazi “said until now the draft constitution has been kept hidden as a sacred document, when the draft constitution is received, the JUI will carefully examine each and every provision of it, may Allah have mercy on him, it will be seen why and under what circumstances the need to amend the constitution arose, may Allah have mercy on him, when Bilawal Bhutto came for the meeting today, he also agreed that it should be discussed.