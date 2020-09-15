Tourists accuse Murree restaurant employees of misbehaviour, harassment

MURREE : Ali Touqeer and his family, who visited Murree on vacations, have accused the staff of a restaurant in the city for harassing and misbehaving with them. The incident took place on September 12 when Touqeer’s wife was not allowed to enter the restaurant, the tourist said on a private channel on Monday. They said that she can’t enter till she places an order first. “We reached the restaurant around Maghrib and requested them to let us offer prayers before placing an order,” Touqeer said. He was accompanied by two of his sisters, wife, and children. They let me and my sisters inside and allowed us to offer prayers. “When I came back to the entrance of the restaurant, I saw an employee standing near my wife. He had stopped her from entering,” the tourist said, adding that when he went to talk to him, the employee started misbehaving with them and switched off the lights. Touqeer took to social media to complain about the incident after which the police recorded his statement and started an investigation. A video of the conflict also went viral. On the other hand, a representative of the restaurant, Arsalan, claimed that the fight was started by the family. “As per our coronavirus SOPs, we only allow two to three people to use the restroom at a time which is why Touqeer’s wife was stopped,” he said.